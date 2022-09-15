HNC COIN Price Hits $0.0099 (HNC)

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. HNC COIN has a total market cap of $824,863.03 and approximately $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HNC COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HNC COIN

HNC COIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HNC COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

