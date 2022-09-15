Hoge Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $15.18 million and $21,094.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,203.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.54 or 0.08532660 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00844558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00035296 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 398,806,755,522 coins and its circulating supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance. The official website for Hoge Finance is hoge.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

