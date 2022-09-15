Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.00.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

TSE:HCG traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 105,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,666. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$23.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.92.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 5.8000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

