Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (HKTVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1794 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Stock Performance

Shares of HKTVY stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Hong Kong Technology Venture has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hong Kong Technology Venture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.

