HOPR Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $13.94 million and $1.16 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOPR has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOPR alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 626% against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.07 or 0.12475533 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00835644 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021002 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 263,123,540 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official website is hoprnet.org/pt. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.