Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,249,000 after buying an additional 303,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.5 %

HST stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

