H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,913. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

