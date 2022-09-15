Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $512.39.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $485.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $504.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Humana by 160.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.