Hush Hits Market Capitalization of $632,378.34 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Hush has a market cap of $632,378.34 and approximately $206.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00303604 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00119220 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00074072 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

