Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.57 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66.10 ($0.80). Approximately 62,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 734,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.80 ($0.81).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £192.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

