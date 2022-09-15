IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

IGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGM opened at C$36.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.80 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.94.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

About IGM Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.