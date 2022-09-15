IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Tops $0.0002 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $201,988.14 and $21,001.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

