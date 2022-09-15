IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 11,085 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 299,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,627. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

