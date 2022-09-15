IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 988 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,142. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

