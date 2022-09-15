IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 45,605 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,605 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.22. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,629. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

