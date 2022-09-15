IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after buying an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

CRWD stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.89. 25,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

