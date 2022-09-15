IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Illumina by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $532,645,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.68. 11,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,341.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $453.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

