IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after buying an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,350. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.