IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,007 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Evolent Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Evolent Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

