IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,904 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,166,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $468,126,000 after purchasing an additional 454,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 67,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

