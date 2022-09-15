IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 396 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.95. 100,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,704. The company has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

