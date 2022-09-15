IMA Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 43,021.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,077 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up about 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.12% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after acquiring an additional 111,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after acquiring an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,712,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,718,000 after acquiring an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,488. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

