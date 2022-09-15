IMPACTfolio LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 13.2% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after acquiring an additional 235,153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.89. 97,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

