IMPACTfolio LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $158.15. The stock had a trading volume of 49,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,979. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.91.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

