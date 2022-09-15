IMPACTfolio LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IMPACTfolio LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.03. The company had a trading volume of 279,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,776. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

