Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Trading Down 1.7 %

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $11.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $632.34. 774,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,945. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $670.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.87. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

