Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $229,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 60,337,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,143,047. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

