Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $641,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Paper were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Paper by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock remained flat at $39.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,295,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,664. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 1-year low of $39.37 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

