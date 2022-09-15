Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWM traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,174,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day moving average of $187.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

