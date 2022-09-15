Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 1,474,677 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP traded down $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $230.71. 2,096,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,019. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.61. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

