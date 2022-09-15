Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 288 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.03. 1,760,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

