Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 410 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Price Performance

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.85. 1,396,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

