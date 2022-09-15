Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Diageo were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $13,286,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $20,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.14. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

