Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Infobird Trading Down 38.1 %

NASDAQ:IFBD traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. 1,207,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,864. Infobird has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

