Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.52

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 616852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.