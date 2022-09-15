Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 28,892 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

