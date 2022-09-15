Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Stock Position Raised by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EJAN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.4% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of EJAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $30.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.