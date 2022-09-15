Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Major Shareholder Acquires 68,860 Shares of Stock

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 68,860 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $187,987.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,495,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,473.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 94,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40.

Ballantyne Strong Price Performance

Shares of BTN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 25,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,381. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

