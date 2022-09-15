Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Major Shareholder Acquires 68,860 Shares of Stock

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 68,860 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $187,987.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,495,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,473.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 94,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40.
Ballantyne Strong Price Performance
Shares of BTN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 25,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,381. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
About Ballantyne Strong
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
