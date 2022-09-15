Insider Buying: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY) Director Purchases C$13,300.50 in Stock

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,300.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at C$81,133.05.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of FLY stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.88 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

