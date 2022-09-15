Insider Buying: Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Acquires £19,798.20 in Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Paul James acquired 5,823 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £19,798.20 ($23,922.43).

Paul James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Paul James bought 6,338 shares of Genuit Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33).

Genuit Group Stock Performance

Shares of Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 330.50 ($3.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 385.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 429.55. Genuit Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($3.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 747 ($9.03). The firm has a market cap of £823.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1,652.50.

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on GEN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

