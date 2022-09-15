Insider Buying: Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Purchases 5,728 Shares of Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 5,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.16 ($24,016.63).

Molten Ventures Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:GROW traded down GBX 3.08 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 342.92 ($4.14). The company had a trading volume of 339,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,868. Molten Ventures Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 315.60 ($3.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,184 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of £524.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 411.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 546.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

