Insider Buying: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:UVE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 176,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.07 million, a P/E ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $292.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -640.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 530,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 896,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.