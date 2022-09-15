Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells 656 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CL traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,649. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

