Insider Selling: First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) CFO Sells 16,629 Shares of Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. 580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSFG. Hovde Group began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

