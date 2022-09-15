Insider Selling: Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Sells $34,650.00 in Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,988.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brenton Karl Ahrens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $34,800.00.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

