Insider Selling: Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Sells $34,650.00 in Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,988.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brenton Karl Ahrens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $34,800.00.
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of ITRM stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
About Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.