Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of PC Connection stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
