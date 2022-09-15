Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in PC Connection by 21.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 33.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 31.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

