Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $107.25 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Raymond James by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.