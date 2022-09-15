Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. 5,256,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,535,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,318,000 after purchasing an additional 98,306 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 546,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

