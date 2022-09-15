Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 778 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $8,302,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,484 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,511. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.11, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.48 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.