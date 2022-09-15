Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 1,406 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.33% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPKW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $4,954,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 144,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 414,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.587 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.